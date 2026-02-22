Dear Amazon: It’s 2026 and I still want a new Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is so old it predates the pandemic, and yet somehow, Amazon still hasn’t replaced it. Since its launch in 2019, we’ve collectively “flipped” plenty of pages and watched the Kindle lineup evolve in almost every direction. What we haven’t seen is a single new model with physical page-turn buttons (and I’m not alone in missing them). Shoppers and Redditors alike prove the demand hasn’t gone anywhere. Neither has the case for a new Oasis.

Bring back buttons

The tenth-generation Kindle Oasis felt like a high point in Amazon’s e-reader ambitions. It was distinctive without being flashy and premium without trying too hard. More importantly, it offered something the rest of the Kindle lineup still doesn’t: physical page-turn buttons.

Sure, the Kindle Paperwhite is faster, waterproof, and more affordable than ever, and the base Kindle is sharper and lighter than previous generations. I’ll even admit I love the niche notebook angle of the Kindle Scribe, which brought stylus support into the ecosystem and now even features color. On paper, the lineup has evolved in nearly every direction. But in the last seven years, it hasn’t released a single new Kindle with dedicated page-turn buttons, and that omission leaves me wanting.

The Oasis wasn’t just about adding hardware keys to a touchscreen device. Its asymmetrical design, raised grip, and aluminum chassis made one-handed reading feel natural. The physical buttons offered tactile control that taps and swipes can’t replicate, encouraging me in my excessively long reading sessions and forgiving me for greasy, sunscreen fingers (which hardly work on a touchscreen). For many readers, myself included, the buttons weren’t a novelty; they were a significant strength.

The Oasis was also ahead of its time. It introduced adjustable warm lighting before that feature trickled down to other models. It paired a crisp 300ppi display with IPX8 waterproofing and a build that felt genuinely premium. In other words, at its prime, the Kindle Oasis was the Kindle you chose when you wanted Amazon’s best reading experience.

The demand hasn’t disappeared

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Back in 2024, Amazon reportedly confirmed that once the current Kindle Oasis inventory sold out, it would not restock the device. The company added that all of its devices were now “touch-forward,” reflecting “what customers are comfortable with.” I respectfully disagree.

Redditors joke that Oasis users are a cult, regularly sharing when they find available units, lamenting the lines shuttering, or debating whether it’s time to let go and upgrade. People excitedly post when they are lucky enough to find an old model somewhere. Even second-hand Oasis models still move quickly online. Earlier this month, Amazon surfaced very limited Oasis inventory, including refurbished models, and it sold out within hours. For a device last updated in 2019, that kind of response says a lot.

When I’m especially missing the buttoned experience, I reach for my Kobo Libra Colour. It’s not a Kindle, and it’s not perfect, but it proves an important point: there’s still a market for readers who prefer tactile controls. When I have to leave Amazon’s ecosystem just to get buttons, that says more about the lineup than my loyalty.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve even considered adding a Bluetooth remote to my reading setup to recreate a click-based rhythm when reading on my newer Kindles, but tapping a separate device isn’t the same as resting your thumb against buttons built directly into the frame. Plus, Amazon hasn’t offered a first-party page-turn accessory, and I’m hesitant to rely on third-party options for something as fundamental as flipping a page. Here again, Kobo has delivered the Kobo Remote while Amazon seemingly twiddles its thumbs.

New and improved, or even just available

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I don’t need Amazon to reinvent the Oasis, just modernize it (and frankly, make it available). I still want the asymmetrical grip and aluminum build. I desperately want the buttons. If Amazon wants to improve it, simply add USB-C and wireless charging. For a greater leap, the company could beef up the display, offer a couple of size options, or explore a color display or stylus support. None of these are moonshot ideas; they’re upgrades Amazon has already delivered elsewhere in its lineup.

The device doesn’t need a reinvention. It just needs to exist again, updated for 2026.

