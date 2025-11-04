The case for a Kindle remote grows stronger with every competitor's launch

TL;DR German-based brand, Tolino, just launched the Tolino Flip, a Bluetooth remote for turning the company’s e-book pages.

The device follows Kobo’s Remote, which debuted earlier this month with the same functionality.

These releases highlight a growing interest in remote page-turners, something Amazon currently doesn’t offer.

When it comes to e-reading, we’ve grown comfortable with the touchscreen tap or swipe. However, a new wave of add-ons, namely Bluetooth remotes that bring physical buttons back into play, is reshaping how we flip through digital pages. This week, German-based Tolino, a Rakuten Kobo subsidiary, joined that movement with the launch of its own remote control page turner, signaling that Kobo’s influence extends beyond its own lineup.

The Tolino Flip connects to compatible Tolino e-readers via Bluetooth with a range of roughly 20 meters. Measuring about 10 cm long and weighing just 26.5 grams, it features an ergonomic design, two tactile buttons for forward and backward turns, and a removable wrist strap. The device runs on a single AAA battery, promising months of use, and comes in black or white finishes. It is available now for preorder from the Tolino website.

Tolino’s new remote follows closely behind Kobo’s Bluetooth Remote, which debuted earlier this month with a nearly identical pitch. The devices also look identical, save for their specified branding. Given both Kobo and Tolino are owned by the same company, that’s not really a surprise. The accessories aim to free readers’ hands for more comfortable and flexible reading sessions.

They also raise the question: Is Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem overdue for its own official remote page-turner? A quick Amazon search pulls up a sea of third-party gadgets for readers looking to control their Kindles remotely, but none of these are Amazon-official, nor do they integrate deeply with the Kindle ecosystem. The company’s own accessories list focuses on covers, chargers, and lights.

For years, physical page-turn buttons were reserved for premium models like the Kindle Oasis, leaving most users to rely solely on the touchscreen. Then, in 2024, Amazon discontinued the Oasis line, shuttering physical buttons on its e-reader lineup altogether. The move dismayed many fans and even drove some to rival brands offering tactile interaction. But as e-readers evolve, so too do the accessories that complement them. Amazon now has a relatively affordable opportunity to bridge the gap it created, and the recent actions of other brands suggest there’s clearly a market waiting.

