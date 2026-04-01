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Wearables and health

This is Google's new screenless Fitbit band to take on Whoop

The device will offer basic tracking features, and will require a paid subscription to unlock advanced insights.
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30 minutes ago

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TL;DR
  • Google is preparing to launch a screen-free Fitbit band to rival Whoop’s wearables.
  • NBA player Stephen Curry has already shown off the new Fitbit in an Instagram promotion.
  • The device has a gray cloth design with orange lining, and will reportedly operate on a subscription model.

Google is preparing to expand its wearable lineup with a new kind of Fitbit, one that ditches the screen entirely and leans heavily on subscriptions and AI.

According to Bloomberg, Google is developing a new fitness band designed to compete with screenless wearables from Whoop and Oura.

Unlike traditional fitness trackers, this upcoming device reportedly won’t have a display. Instead, it will focus on passive health tracking, with insights delivered through the Fitbit app.

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Google is said to be adopting a hybrid business model similar to Whoop’s. While users will pay for the hardware upfront, many advanced features of this new Fitbit band will be locked behind a paid subscription. There’s no word on what this subscription might cost.

Google’s Gemini-powered personal health coach will be a major part of the new experience, the report says. This system will provide insights into areas such as mental health, recovery, nutrition, hydration, and cycle tracking. Google announced these features as part of an update to Fitbit’s personal health coach earlier today.

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Stephen Curry/Google

NBA player Stephen Curry has already teased the device on social media, hinting at a “new relationship with your health.” Google confirmed Curry has been collaborating with the team, suggesting a launch could be near.

The band itself appears to have a gray cloth design with orange lining, making it quite similar to Whoop’s current strap. Obviously, this will not be the only shade combo Google will offer. We fully expect the company to have a range of color options available at launch, whenever that is.

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