How to connect a PS5 controller to a Steam Deck

In most circumstances, there’s no reason to pair an external gamepad with a Steam Deck — after all, the handheld has its own controls, much like a Nintendo Switch. But if you’ve hooked your unit up to a TV or monitor using a dock, here’s how you can connect one of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controllers for a more relaxed gaming experience.

QUICK ANSWER To pair a DualSense controller to a Steam Deck: On your Steam Deck, press the Steam button. Go to Settings, then Bluetooth. Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is on. On your DualSense, hold down the Create and PlayStation buttons simultaneously. Once your DualSense starts flashing blue, go back your Steam Deck and select DualSense Wireless Controller.

How to pair a PlayStation 5 controller to a Steam Deck

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The DualSense pairs with a Steam Deck much like any other Bluetooth controller — it’s mostly a question of knowing how to put the former into pairing mode. Be mindful that if you own both a PS5 and a Steam Deck, you should probably buy a separate DualSense unit for your Deck. If you don’t you’ll have to re-pair your controller every time you switch systems, defeating the convenience of both platforms.

Whenever you’re ready, here’s how to pair a DualSense to your Steam Deck: On your Steam Deck, press the Steam button.

button. Navigate to Settings , then Bluetooth .

, then . Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is on if it isn’t already.

On your DualSense controller, hold down the Create and PlayStation buttons simultaneously. The Create button is to the left of the touchpad.

and buttons simultaneously. The Create button is to the left of the touchpad. Once your DualSense starts flashing blue, go back your Steam Deck and select DualSense Wireless Controller from the list of available devices.

FAQs

Can you connect an Xbox controller to a Steam Deck? Yes, and the process is extremely similar. Check out our detailed instructions.

Can you connect a PS4 controller to a Steam Deck? Certainly, and some people might even prefer using a DualShock 4. The only difference in connecting is that to put a DualShock into pairing mode, you hold down the PlayStation and Share buttons.

Can you connect a Switch controller to a Steam Deck? Yes. You’ll mostly be following the same steps, except for putting a controller into pairing mode. On the Switch Pro Controller, for example, you have to press and hold the sync button next to the USB-C port.

