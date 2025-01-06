Samsung will support Qi2 wireless charging on upcoming Galaxy models

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced the Qi2 wireless charging standard at CES 2023, but only a few smartphone makers have adopted it so far. Apple was the first to jump on the Qi2 bandwagon, offering compatibility on iPhone 12 and newer models, thanks to its direct contribution to the development of the standard.

Sadly, things haven’t progressed as quickly on the Android front, with HMD Global being the only OEM to offer a Qi2-compatible phone last year. However, the WPC has now announced that Qi2 adoption will see an uptick in 2025 and confirmed that Samsung will add Qi2 support to Galaxy phones this year. In a recent press release, the WPC quoted Samsung as saying buyers can expect to see Qi2-compatible Galaxy devices in 2025.

The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025. You can expect to see Android

devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025.

While there’s no confirmation on which models will support the new wireless charging standard, it’s safe to assume that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will be on the list. The Consortium also shared a quote from Google that strongly hints at the possibility of this year’s Pixel phones offering Qi2 support and the company’s efforts to develop the Qi 2.2 standard, which will integrate the high-power wireless charging technology found on Pixel phones.

Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices. Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google’s contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC.

It’s not immediately clear if the upcoming Qi2-compatible devices will feature built-in magnets, as the WPC has also introduced a new “Qi2 Ready” certification that promises “the full Qi2 user experience” when a device is paired with compatible cases and accessories. We’ll have to wait to see which route Samsung and Google take to adopt the faster wireless charging standard.