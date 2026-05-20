One UI 8.5 is starting to arrive on the Galaxy Tab S11 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The stable version of One UI 8.5 is starting to roll out to the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra

The base model gets the firmware build X736NKOU5BZE3, while the Ultra gets X936NKOU5BZE3.

The update is available in South Korea, with other markets to follow.

Although Samsung is plowing ahead with the beta release of One UI 9, it’s still in the process of rolling out stable One UI 8.5. After being stuck in the One UI 8.5 beta program for about a month, the company’s latest flagship tablets are finally getting the stable update.

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Samsung has begun rolling out the stable version of One UI 8.5 to the Galaxy Tab 11 series. According to SamMobile, the release is now available for users in South Korea. However, the rollout should expand to other regions, including the US, not long after.

It appears that the Galaxy Tab S11 is getting firmware build X736NKOU5BZE3. Meanwhile, you can expect firmware build X936NKOU5BZE3 to come to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

As you would expect, One UI 8.5 introduces a bevy of changes, like an improved Bixby and connectivity enhancements. The update also delivers some visual adjustments, such as transparent blur effects. It’s unknown when the rollout will reach the US. However, you can check if the update is available for your device by going into Settings > Software update > Download and install.

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