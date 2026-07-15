Stable Android 17 is rolling out for the first non-Pixel phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi is the first brand after Google to release a stable version of Android on its phones.

The recipients include its latest flagships, the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The update brings a June security update, but that’s pretty much all that’s new, aside from the Android 17 Easter Egg.

Stable Android 17 started rolling out to Pixels last month, but the list of devices receiving the update hasn’t grown much since then. That’s because other Android manufacturers are either still running limited public betas, as with Samsung’s One UI 9 beta, which is only for the Galaxy S26, or haven’t announced plans to ship newer versions of their skins based on Android 17. Amidst this, a major Android phone brand is surprising users by sending out stable updates based on Android 17.

Xiaomi has reportedly begun rolling out new HyperOS 3 updates, based on stable Android 17, to its devices. According to XimiTimes, the update currently applies to the latest flagship Xiaomi 17 series. Among the Xiaomi 17 variants, only the vanilla Xiaomi 17 and the camera beast Xiaomi 17 Ultra appear to have received the update, but the Pro and Pro Max variants are seemingly excluded from the rollout.

The Android 17-based update, with HyperOS build numbers starting with “3.0.332,” weighs in at around 10GB for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and 8GB for the vanilla 17. Interestingly, the changelog emphasizes the June 2026 security patch but doesn’t mention Android 17 or elaborate on any improvements beyond user stability enhancements and bug fixes. It’s only after updating that the About Phone page starts to show Android 17 as the Android version.

These updates are rolling out for Europe-specific and global models of the Xiaomi 17 series. Along with the flagships, Xiaomi’s last-gen flagship killer, the Xiaomi 15T Pro, is also receiving the Android 17-based update through Mi pilot release channels, with a limited number of slots for testers.

Since Xiaomi’s HyperOS gets new features and updates independent of Android updates, we don’t actually see any of the key Android 17 features, such as app bubbles, screen recording reactions, or even separate volume controls for Gemini. What we do notice are slightly tweaked icons for system apps. So, in essence, this update feels like a security patch, which does give Xiaomi bragging rights as the first to roll out stable Android 17 to its devices but doesn’t bring any material improvements.

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