You can now find your favorite tracks, create playlists on Spotify using ChatGPT

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now link your Spotify account with ChatGPT for personalized music and podcast recommendations.

Once connected, the Spotify app will surface inside your conversations with ChatGPT.

Spotify Premium users will get an edge over free users with the ability to use more elaborate prompts.

Spotify and ChatGPT have teamed up for a new integration that lets you search for your favorite tracks and podcasts in conversation with the AI chatbot.

Starting today, both Spotify Free and Premium users can link their accounts to ChatGPT and get personalized music and podcast recommendations. To do this, you’ll need to start a conversation with ChatGPT and mention Spotify in your prompt. ChatGPT will then ask you to connect your Spotify account, after which you can ask for songs, artists, albums, playlists, or podcast episodes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

No, ChatGPT won’t appear in your Spotify app. That would have been ideal, really. Instead, the Spotify app will appear inside ChatGPT, in your chat. You can also ask for recommendations based on a mood, theme, or topic, and Spotify will surface personalized suggestions within the ChatGPT conversation. Tapping a track will take you to the Spotify app, where you can listen and watch.

Spotify

Spotify recommends that you add as many details as possible in your prompt for the best results, like genre, mood, or artist for music, or a topic, host, or guest for podcasts. The company notes that since the integration is new, ChatGPT may not be able to deliver on every request just yet. However, the companies will continue to improve the experience over the next few weeks and months.

Spotify Free users will be able to source from the streaming service’s catalog of playlists already available on the app, such as Discover Weekly and New Music Friday. Meanwhile, Premium users will be able to do more and “turn elaborate prompts into a fresh and fully personalized selection of tracks.”

The platform notes that it will not share any music, podcasts, or other audio or video content with OpenAI for training purposes.

The Spotify app in ChatGPT is now available in English across 145 countries to all logged-in ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts, available on both web and mobile (iOS and Android).

Follow