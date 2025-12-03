Spotify says it's time to update your app, Wrapped 2025 could drop any moment

Spotify

The streaming service is recommending that users update their apps.

The annual recap will bring personalized stats such as your top artists, songs, genres, listening minutes, mood listening trends, and shareable story cards.

Spotify is finally teasing the arrival of Wrapped 2025, and all signs point to the highly anticipated annual recap launching within hours.

The streaming service posted a teaser on X saying, “Are you #SpotifyWrapped ready? Make sure to update your app today. Wrapped is on the way soon!”

That’s the clearest indication yet that Wrapped is imminent. The teasers also align with speculation that the feature could land today, December 3, based on previous release trends. Spotify typically launches Wrapped in late November or early December. Last year, the recap arrived on December 4. This year’s expected Wednesday release date strongly points to December 3, and the latest social push strongly suggests the rollout is about to go live.

If you’re a Spotify user, now’s the moment to update your app so you don’t face any delays when Wrapped 2025 goes live. The annual recap will bring personalized stats such as your top artists, songs, genres, listening minutes, mood listening trends, and shareable story cards.

Last year, Wrapped introduced an AI-powered podcast experience that recapped users’ listening habits through two AI hosts. It remains to be seen whether Spotify will expand the AI experience further in 2025.

