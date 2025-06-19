Spotify may finally let you import music without jumping through hoops (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is working on a feature to import your music.

Currently, the service offers no way to import music from other services.

We also discovered a URL for the feature.

Hopping from one music service to another can be a pain for multiple reasons. However, losing the playlists you spent all of that time creating may be the biggest pain of all. If you want to switch to Spotify, this will be the position you’ll find yourself in since it doesn’t offer an import tool. But that could change in the future.

Currently, if you want to import your music over to Spotify, the only way to do it is through a third-party service. And more often than not, those third parties will charge you for using their service. So if you don’t want to waste any money, you’ll just have to spend time rebuilding those playlists.

However, we noticed strings of code in the Spotify app (version 9.0.56.459) referencing a feature that would allow you to import music. According to these strings, the feature would appear in the “Your Library” tab. Additionally, we found a URL related to the feature hiding in the code. Unsurprisingly, the URL isn’t live yet.

Code Copy Text <string name="your_library_import_your_music_offline_snackbar_message">Go online to import your music</string> <string name="your_library_import_your_music_row_and_card_title">Import your music</string>

We’re unclear of exactly how this would work, all of what it would let you import, and where, but we can speculate. While there’s no direct mention of playlists, we imagine it would include importing playlists as that would be the main use case for a tool like this.

While Spotify doesn’t currently have an import feature, it does have the ability to detect and show local music files. But we don’t believe that feature and this feature are interconnected in any way.

