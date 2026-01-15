Spotify’s long-expected US price hike is now official

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is increasing the US price of Premium Individual from $11.99 to $12.99 per month.

The new price takes effect from your February billing date, with emails rolling out over the next month.

The last price hike for US subscribers came in 2024.

American Spotify users dodged the 2025 round of global price hikes, but that was always going to be a temporary reprieve. As sure as night follows day, Spotify is once again asking US subscribers to pay a little more for Premium. From your February billing date, the Individual Premium plan will increase from $11.99 per month to $12.99.

Are you ready to pay more for Spotify Premium? 46 votes Yes, I am happy to pay more than $11.99 per month for Spotify Premium. 17 % No, $11.99 per month is my sweet spot for Spotify Premium. 48 % No, I've already switched to YouTube Music. 22 % No, I've already switched to Apple Music. 13 %

Spotify confirmed the change in a Newsroom post, along with an example of the email landing in subscribers’ inboxes. The company frames the increase as a way to keep delivering “a great experience,” without pointing to any specific new features arriving alongside the higher price. Estonian and Latvian users will also see a price increase.

It’s been coming, and was even projected in November. Spotify raised prices across much of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East last year, while the US was left untouched. That always felt temporary, especially given that American subscribers last saw a hike back in 2024, when the Individual plan jumped from $10.99 to $11.99.

Spotify only explicitly mentions the Individual plan in its messaging. That said, past increases suggest Family and Student plans may not be immune for long. If you’re on one of those tiers, it’s worth keeping an eye on your inbox. US Spotify users are already paying more than many of their counterparts in other countries, so this news is unlikely to be welcomed by music lovers.

