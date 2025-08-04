Your Spotify bill will be going up soon if you live in these regions

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify will be increasing Premium subscription prices across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East over the next month.

The price hike affects all plan types, including Individual (€10.99 to €11.99), Duo, Family, and Student options.

US users are excluded from this round of increases but may see changes later, given prior consecutive yearly hikes.

Spotify’s price rise for Premium plans always creates an uproar amongst vocal fans. The service last raised its prices in the US last year, going from $10.99 per month to $11.99. The pricing change did not spill over globally, and Spotify remained cheaper in different parts of the world. This no-price-rise party is now coming to an end, as Spotify is raising prices globally, but not in the US this time.

Spotify has announced that Premium prices will increase in multiple markets across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region over the next month. For example, prices in some EU markets will jump from €10.99 to €11.99 monthly.

The example email only states pricing for the individual plan going up, but users should brace themselves for pricing to go up across the board, namely across Duo, Family, and Student plans, across both monthly and annual billing options as applicable.

The company doesn’t mention this, but it’s likely that the pricing still factors in the purchasing power of the local currency. You can still expect some countries to get cheaper Spotify Premium than others, though the price increase would change the dynamics of which country gets the cheapest and most expensive plans.

The US can heave a sigh of relief for not getting caught in this wave of Spotify price increases, but don’t celebrate too much, as the company can revisit its decision in the coming months. I hope the same price persists for at least another year since the US had increases in 2024 and 2023 already, and another increase with no “Hi-Fi” lossless tier will be difficult to digest.

