Spotify is raising prices of its Premium plans yet again

TL;DR Spotify has raised the prices of its plans yet again, the second time within a year.

Spotify Premium in the US will now cost $11.99 a month instead of $10.99; Spotify Duo will cost $16.99 a month instead of $14.99; while Spotify Family will now cost $19.99 a month instead of $16.99.

No new benefits are coming with this price increase.

It hasn’t been long since Spotify increased its Premium prices in the US. The platform increased its prices in July 2023 (albeit for the first time in over a decade), and now it has increased them again, clocking a second increase within a year.

As announced by Spotify, the company is increasing the prices of Spotify Premium for Individual, Duo, and Family plans. Spotify Premium in the US will now cost $11.99 a month instead of $10.99; Spotify Duo will cost $16.99 a month instead of $14.99; while Spotify Family will now cost $19.99 a month instead of $16.99.

New subscribers in the US will receive the increased prices right away, and existing subscribers in the US will receive an email over the next month explaining the new prices.

What do you get for the increased prices? For now, nothing. There are no new benefits associated with this price increase. Spotify mentions that it occasionally updates its prices so that it can “continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience.”

Spotify recently announced a price increase for several international markets, so the price increase in the US was almost expected. However, it’s still surprising when it actually happens, as it changes the service’s value quotient, especially compared to competitors like YouTube Music.

Meanwhile, don’t hold your breath if you were waiting for lossless audio to arrive on Spotify under the Spotify Hi-Fi or other branding. That feature has been spotted in the works recently but has still not gone live, years after being announced. If Spotify comes around to releasing it sometime soon, it will likely come through an even higher-priced subscription tier.

Users have also been unhappy about Spotify’s decision to brick the Spotify Car Thing. Public outcry over the decision forced the company to issue refunds for the discontinued product in the form of subscription credits.

What are your thoughts on Spotify’s second price hike? Let us know in the comments below!

