Even Spotify could soon get its own Gemini Extension (APK teardown)

TL;DR After releasing the YouTube Music Extension for the Gemini Android app, Google has been spotted working on a Spotify Extension for Gemini.

The Spotify extension could be similar in functionality to the YouTube Music extension.

The Spotify extension is not currently live within Gemini but could launch soon.

Google has been investing heavily in Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, to compete better against ChatGPT. Google is trying its best to integrate other apps and services that people use with its AI chatbot through Gemini Extensions (formerly known as Bard Extensions). The company recently announced the YouTube Music extension, allowing Gemini to find, play, and control music from YouTube Music. Google could soon extend the functionality to Spotify too.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We’ve spotted strings within the Google app v15.22.29.29.arm64 that indicate that Google is working on a Spotify extension for YouTube Music.

Code Copy Text <string ="assistant_robin_action_spotify_tap_snackbar">Starting to play on Spotify</strings> <string ="assistant_robin_action_spotify_signin_error">Spotify requires sign in</strings>

In the strings above, Robin is the internal codename for Gemini (formerly known as Bard) used within the Google app. The strings clearly reference Spotify and don’t leave room for doubt about the service’s impending arrival as a Gemini Extension.

With Extensions, Google Gemini can access information from various Google apps and services and use it to serve you even better AI results. For instance, the Google Workspace extension for Gemini lets you get summarized answers from your own content, while the Google Maps extension for Gemini gets you location-based information.

The YouTube Music extension lets you find and play music through Gemini by tapping into the audio streaming service. We spotted the feature well before its release and even got a working demo and a command list before Google made its official announcement. We hope Spotify gets similar feature parity, and we’ll be on the lookout for more clues.

The Spotify Gemini Extension is not currently live within Gemini. We predict it will be launched in the future once Google builds out the feature and conducts satisfactory beta tests.

