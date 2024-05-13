Here are the commands you can use with Gemini's upcoming YouTube Music extension

We’re expecting some big AI announcements in the coming days, as both OpenAI and Google have events scheduled this week. While ChatGPT could become more of a search engine, Google could be looking to integrate more of Gemini into its ecosystem. Google has been testing a Gemini Extension for YouTube Music , which we have previously detailed with a demo video. Now, we have a better idea of its functionality with a list of commands that Gemini will accept for YouTube Music.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug spotted that Google has added official documentation on connecting YouTube Music to Gemini apps. The documentation states that YouTube Music isn’t available in Gemini in Google Messages and that the extension works with English prompts only for now.

When you connect your YouTube Music account, you can ask Gemini Apps to show, find, or play music from YouTube Music. For example, you can ask for music by song, album, artist, playlist, and more.

Here are the example prompts that Google mentions that you can use with YouTube Music in Gemini:

Show some rock music

Turn on White Noise @YouTubeMusic

Play music that I like

Play rock music radio

Show me songs from modern artists keeping classic blues alive

Beyond these examples, you can also use these prompt formats:

Find [song name] by [artist name]

Find the album [album title] by [artist name]

Find [ playlist name] playlist

Find [genre] music

Search for songs similar to [song name] by [artist name]

Find the song that goes [song lyrics]

Find the [song name] music video

Start a radio based on the song [song name]

Search for [artist name] songs