Here's Gemini's upcoming YouTube Music extension in action

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve managed to activate YouTube Music as an Extension in the Gemini Android app. This demo shows how the extension will work within Gemini.

The YouTube Music Gemini Extension allows Gemini to access your YouTube Music information to provide better search results.

The extension is not currently live within Gemini but could launch soon.

The race for AI has been underway for years, but ChatGPT pushed the industry from a marathon to a sprint. ChatGPT’s arrival caught Google somewhat off-guard, and the company has since doubled down on its AI efforts under the Gemini rebrand. One way Gemini could reach critical mass is to attract more users who are already present within the Google ecosystem, and Gemini Extensions could achieve this with tighter ecosystem integration. Google has been testing a Gemini Extension for YouTube Music that we have detailed previously, and we now have a better demo video to share with you on how it will work when it rolls out.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug managed to activate a new Gemini Extension for YouTube Music in the Google app v15.17.28.29.arm64. With some more work, we got the extension working well enough for a demo.

As you can see in the above video, as soon as you ask Gemini (via a voice prompt) to play some music, Gemini queries YouTube Music for the appropriate result. It then seamlessly opens the YouTube Music app to begin playback. There are no clicks involved from the point of invoking the AI voice assistant to the music playback.

As disclosed in our previous coverage, the YouTube Music extension in Gemini will allow you to play, search, and discover your favorite songs, artists, playlists, and more. You can search for songs, play a radio for a mood, and discover new music.

When you enable the extension, Gemini will get access to data from your YouTube Music account, like your playlists, playback history, and preferences. Information from YouTube Music could also be shared with other extensions if that data is included in your conversation. If you don’t have the YouTube Music app installed on your phone, Gemini will play music from the web app.

The YouTube Music Gemini Extension is not currently live within Gemini. But looking at the rather finished state of the feature, we predict that it could be launched soon.

