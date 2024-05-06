YouTube Music could soon get its own Gemini Extension

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve managed to activate YouTube Music as an Extension in the Gemini Android app.

The YouTube Music Gemini Extension allows Gemini to access your YouTube Music information to provide better search results.

The extension is not currently live within Gemini but could launch soon.

Google has been investing heavily in Gemini, its AI-powered chatbot, in an effort to better compete against ChatGPT. One way Google can gain an advantage in this race is by integrating more of its apps and services with the AI chatbot. Gemini Extensions (formerly known as Bard Extensions) are a good way of achieving this goal. It seems that the list of Gemini Extensions will grow soon, and the latest addition could be YouTube Music.

With Extensions, Google Gemini can access information from various Google apps and services and use it to serve you even better AI results. For instance, the Google Workspace extension for Gemini lets you get summarized answers from your own content, while the Google Maps extension for Gemini gets you location-based information.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug managed to activate a new Gemini Extension for YouTube Music in the Google app v15.17.28.29.arm64.

The YouTube Music extension in Gemini will allow you to play, search, and discover your favorite songs, artists, playlists, and more. You can search for songs, play a radio for a mood, and discover new music. When you enable the extension, Gemini will get access to data from your YouTube Music account, like your playlists, playback history, and preferences. Information from YouTube Music could also be shared with other extensions if that data is included in your conversation.

This new extension will be listed on the “Extension” page. When you conduct a Gemini search with the extension enabled, you will get results from YouTube Music. Tapping on the search results will open YouTube Music on your phone and play the result. If you don’t have the app installed, then Gemini will play music from the web version of YouTube Music.

The YouTube Music extension for Gemini will also differ from the “Music Provider” feature. The Extension merely refines your Gemini search with YouTube Music information, while the Music Provider lets you set the default app for playing music.

The YouTube Music Gemini Extension is not currently live within Gemini. But looking at the rather finished state of the feature, we predict that it could be launched soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments