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Spotify's hated disco ball icon is finally gone for good

Spotify's latest iOS update quietly ended a month of disco-themed misery.
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3 hours ago

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Spotify disco ball icon
Tushar Mehta / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Spotify’s widely-dispised disco ball icon is going away.
  • Spotify had introduced the icon temporarily to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
  • The icon drew criticism for the unusually shimmery look, which also impacted visibility.

Last month, Spotify rolled out a glimmery disco ball for its app icon as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. The icon wasn’t exactly the hit Spotify would have hoped for — rather, it was widely disliked. Thankfully, it wasn’t supposed to replace the original icon permanently either. So, it’s going away, and those who didn’t quite like it can now pretend it never really existed.

Spotify on iOS recently reverted to the usual app icon, almost a month after the disco ball was first spotted. The transition actually comes later than Spotify had promised — the logo was originally supposed to disappear before the end of May, as Spotify confirmed. That obviously led to frustration among users who didn’t appreciate it in the first place.

spotify disco ball icon hate
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Neowin was among the first ones to notice the change, and we were able to verify it on our devices. We were also able to confirm it via AppTweak, an app store marketing tool, that the logo was first taken live on May 13 and reversed yesterday, i.e., on June 11.

While the change should be reflected automatically, you can update the app in case it doesn’t.

The now-discontinued icon received sharply critical opinions from users, ranging from people asking for the design team to be fired to others highlighting visibility issues, which made the supposed disco ball look like a tiny, dark blob instead. On the other hand, some people also demanded that it remain as a Premium feature.

Never mind the icon, now that it’s gone. If you use Spotify chronically as the only music streaming service, it’s getting five new music features, including the ability to organize your playlists better using folders.

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