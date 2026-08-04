Spotify users complain of severe app lag on Android, company acknowledges issue

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Spotify users are reporting severe loading delays, UI freezing, and stopped background playback on the Android app, while iOS and PC apps reportedly run smoothly.

The performance issues seem to affect mid-range and flagship phones alike on Android. Reinstalling the app has provided relief to some users.

A Spotify community moderator has acknowledged these user reports.

Spotify continues to roll out frequent updates and expand its platform with features like new music video charts and a dedicated running mode. We’ve spotted the service working on a song-identification feature too, à la Shazam. However, a growing contingent of subscribers report that the app’s fundamental playback experience is breaking down, particularly on Android.

Reddit user hypothethical notes that on their Galaxy S21 FE, the Spotify app has taken longer and longer to load over the past month. The user complains that the app lags when searching for and selecting playlists and artists, and has even stopped background playback at times. Other Redditors chimed in with similar experiences in the thread, most of which centered on poor experiences with the Android app, while the iOS and PC experiences were largely judged to be fine at the moment.

The issues appear to extend beyond standard device ageing or limited storage, affecting users on both mid-range phones and high-end Android flagships. While clearing the app cache or performing a full reinstall provides temporary relief for some, others speculate that recent feature additions and heavy download caches are straining the client’s memory management.

Spotify community moderators have formally acknowledged the reports, opening an official thread to track ongoing “slow loading and performance issues” on mobile.

We’ve reached out to Spotify to learn more about the issue Android users are facing and whether the company has an ETA for a fix. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

For a service competing against rival platforms like YouTube Music and Apple Music, core app usability and stability remain paramount. If basic track playback and UI navigation continue to falter under the weight of non-essential features, Spotify risks pushing frustrated paying subscribers toward more reliable alternatives.

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