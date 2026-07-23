Spotify goes full MTV with new music video charts

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has launched a new “Music Video Charts Global” playlist.

The new playlist will contain the top 50 most-streamed music videos.

The playlist will be refreshed every day at 6:00 PM ET.

Spotify started showing music videos to its premium subscribers back in 2024 and brought the feature to the US towards the tail end of 2025. Now, the company is taking things one step further in its effort to get more loyal YouTube fans to switch to the music streaming service as their go-to music video streaming solution.

Spotify today announced that it is bringing music video charts to its users with the launch of its “Music Video Charts Global” playlist. It will contain the top 50 most-streamed music videos so more users can discover popular videos on the platform. The music video charts playlist will refresh every day at 6:00 PM ET, and Spotify will also highlight the top 10 music videos on its social media.

The platform has also simplified its video upload process. Artists can now directly upload their music videos via Spotify for Artists instead of going through their record label or distributor. They can also pitch their music videos to Spotify’s editorial team for inclusion in playlists. Artists will be able to share their video’s story, including the concept, mood, and visual style, with the platform’s editorial team so their videos can reach the right fans.

Music videos on Spotify could benefit both fans and artists. The platform said that after watching a video on Spotify, listeners tend to stream the same song 64% more over the next three weeks. They also tend to stream the artist’s catalog 57% more.

Spotify has already tried to tempt loyal YouTube users by offering early music video releases on its platform. Its new “Music Video Charts Global” playlist seems like yet another step it’s taking to try to tempt music lovers to stick with Spotify for both music and music videos.

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