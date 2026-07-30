Spotify's getting a cool new feature for runners

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify introduced two new features today: Running Mode and User Notes.

Running Mode generates custom playlists for runs, while User Notes lets listeners add comments to tracks on their personal playlists.

Running Mode is currently exclusive to iOS.

Spotify introduced a couple of new features today, but the more interesting of the two isn’t available on Android yet. Starting today, users on Android and elsewhere can add public-facing text notes to songs on their playlists. Spotify’s getting a bigger update on iOS, introducing a new Running Mode that generates playlists made to match your specific workout.

Spotify detailed the new Running Mode in a blog post this morning. The iOS-exclusive option lets you customize a playlist starting from a base of one of 25 presets. Users have options to dial in the type of music they want to hear, how long they want the playlist to be, and the tempo of the tracks included.

Running Mode builds on the Prompted Playlists feature Spotify introduced earlier this year, which can generate custom playlists based on user text input. Spotify says that workout playlists have been a popular use case for the feature. Running Mode adds the option to sprinkle in “optional audio cues” between tracks.

On iOS and Android, Spotify’s rolling out a new feature it’s calling User Notes. Now, you’re able to add text comments to songs that are in your personal playlists. The comments are visible to anyone who has access to the playlist, so if you tend to share your playlists around, adding notes to the tracks you choose could be a fun way to interact with your following.

Both of these features are available starting today for Spotify Premium subscribers in “select markets,” including the US. We don’t know yet when Running Mode might make its way to listeners on Android.

It’s been a busy year for Spotify. Just last week, the streaming platform added music video charts to its service. We also spotted recently that Spotify is working to add integrated song identification to its apps.

Follow