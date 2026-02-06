Spotify just added a new feature to spare you Googling your tracks

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is testing About the Song, a new feature that adds background stories to your tracks.

The feature shows swipeable cards in the Now Playing view with context pulled from third-party sources.

It’s rolling out in beta for Premium users on mobile in select English-speaking countries.

Things have been moving fast at Spotify lately. In just the past few days, we’ve seen things like the global rollout of lyrics translations, a new feature aimed at book lovers, and even signs that a music-guessing game could be in the works. Now, the company is adding another discovery-focused feature into the mix.

According to a Spotify Newsroom announcement, the platform is rolling out About the Song, a new feature that surfaces background stories and context directly inside the Now Playing screen. Currently in beta, it’s designed to give you more insight into the track you’re listening to without leaving the app or Googling mid-song.

About the Song appears as a set of short swipeable cards in the Now Playing view for supported tracks. While a song is playing in the mobile app, you just need to open the Now Playing screen and scroll down to find the About the Song card. From there, you can swipe through the stories to explore extra context around the track.

These cards pull together summaries from third-party sources, highlighting things like a song’s meaning, inspiration, and notable behind-the-scenes details. Spotify says both listeners and artists will be able to share feedback directly through the card as the feature evolves.

For now, About the Song is limited to Premium subscribers on mobile, available in English across the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. Spotify hasn’t said if or when the feature will expand more broadly, but given the pace of recent updates, it wouldn’t be surprising if this doesn’t stay in testing for long.

