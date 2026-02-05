Spotify has two big features coming that should excite book lovers

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has announced that it will soon be rolling out a new feature called Page Match.

Page Match allows you to seamlessly switch back and forth between a physical book and its audiobook counterpart.

Users in the US and UK will soon be able to buy physical books in the Spotify app through Bookshop.org.

In January, we discovered through an APK teardown of the Spotify app that a Page Match feature was in development. Spotify has now announced that this book-centric feature will soon be rolling out. On top of this rollout, the company has another update that should also please avid readers.

As Spotify explains, Page Match will let you seamlessly switch between your physical book (or e-book) and its audiobook counterpart. With a quick scan (using the camera on your phone) of the physical page you’re on, the new feature will find your spot in an audiobook so you can pick up right where you left off. Even more impressive is that Page Match also works the other way around, telling you what page to go to when you’re ready to switch back.

To use Page Match, you just have to follow these steps: Open the Spotify mobile app and find the title you’re reading. Tap the Page Match button. Use your camera to scan a page in your physical book. Spotify finds your spot in the audiobook. Ready to return to print? Scan again to find the right place in the text. Spotify states the Page Match works on most English-language titles and will be ready by the end of February. The feature will be available for both Android and iOS.

In this announcement, the company also revealed that it has entered a partnership with Bookshop.org. This partnership will enable the purchasing of physical books directly in the Spotify app. Users in the US and the UK will have access to this feature when it arrives in late spring.

