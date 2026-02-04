Name that tune! Spotify may soon get a new music-guessing game

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify appears to be working on a new music-guessing game for its Android app.

The company previously acquired Heardle, which offered a similar experience on the web.

It’s not yet clear if this game would be a mobile version of Heardle, or something all new.

Who among us doesn’t take a bit of pride in their musical taste? Maybe you’re the one in the friend group who’s always sharing their latest playlist, or is first in line to brag about their Spotify Wrapped achievements. Spotify may be about to give you one more way to prove your fandom, as we uncover evidence that could point to work on a new music-guessing game.

If you got a bit of déjà vu when we mentioned a Spotify music-guessing game, there’s probably good reason for that. Remember back when we were all playing Wordle, and its popularity spun off countless copycats across every kind of media you could think of? That included plenty of music-based games, and one of them caught the eye of Spotify: Heardle. The company ended up acquiring Heardle, but after keeping it running on the web for a year, Spotify ultimately shut Heardle down back in May 2023.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

While we never saw Heardle make its way to Spotify’s mobile app, we’re wondering if the company could be about to take another stab at this kind of music game. Looking through Spotify’s recent 9.1.22.645 update, we can see a few newly added text strings that pretty clearly reference a music-guessing game:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

At this stage, that’s really the sum of the evidence that we have — we haven’t yet uncovered any visual assets associated with this game, and don’t seem to be able to get the app to offer us an early look at the gameplay in action. But while that’s disappointing, we’re still jazzed at the idea that Spotify seems to be thinking of adding a mode like this to its app.

Could there be a social component that lets you compete with your friends to name songs first in head-to-head play? Or maybe just leaderboards for showing off your high score? There are plenty of different ways Spotify could go with this, and what we ultimately get may end up very different from Heardle.

Hopefully we’ll be able to dig up further progress towards this feature in future Spotify updates, because we still have plenty of questions about how this game might work. And any opportunity we might get along the way to show off our own music-recognition chops would only be a bonus!

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow