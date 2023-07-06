How to spoiler text and images on Discord

Spoilers are no fun to deal with. When you want something to remain a surprise, it’s a pain in the rear to have that thing spoiled for you. Social media outlets like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit have been spoiler hotbeds for years, and Discord is no exception. Because server chats move so quickly, it’s easy to forget that there may be hundreds of eyes reading your message. If you think what you’re writing might be a spoiler for someone, you can use spoiler tags to remain kind, considerate, and respectful of them.

What is a spoiler on Discord? Discord’s developers know a lot can be posted in passing that might inadvertently offend someone. An innumerable amount of messages are sent in Discord by the second, and everyone on those servers can see them.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To combat the detrimental effects of spoilers, they added a feature called spoiler tags. These allow users to hide their posted content behind a shadow. If others want to see what you posted, they must click the shadow to reveal your content.

How to use spoiler tags on Discord (desktop) Spoilering works similarly to other text features, like strikethrough and underlining.

Text To add a spoiler tag over your text, place || at the beginning and the end of your message.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Alternatively, write out your message and then highlight it. From the options above your text, click the spoiler tag button that looks like an eye within a box.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After you click that button, your text will automatically be marked with a spoiler tag.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Images, videos, and links Post your image, video, or link into the message field on Discord. You can do this by uploading your image from your computer or simply copying and pasting it from the internet.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

There will be three button options above your image: the eye-shaped Spoiler Attachment, the pen-shaped Modify Attachment, and the trash can-shaped Remove Attachment. Click the Spoiler Attachment to mark your content as a spoiler.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to use spoiler tags on Discord (mobile)

Text To spoiler text on Discord mobile, place || at the beginning and the end of your message.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When finished and sent, your text will not be viewable unless the viewing party presses on your comment.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Images, videos, and links Tap the + button in the bottom left corner to open your gallery. From the gallery, find your image, then select it; when selected, a small checkmark will appear above the image.

Do not press the paper airplane button after selecting the image from the gallery. Instead, tap the icon of your image in the message field to open more options.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your image should appear in a bar above the area you type. Tap it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After tapping your image, it will appear in a pop-up with a checkbox that says Mark as a spoiler. Tap the checkbox to add a spoiler tag to the image.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Send your photo or video. It will not be viewable unless the viewing party actually presses on it.

FAQs

How do you text spoiler on Discord mobile? To text a spoiler on Discord mobile, you need to type your message within two sets of double vertical bars, like this: ||spoiler text here||. When sent, the message will be hidden behind a “spoiler” tag, and only those who click it will see the text.

How do I black out text in Discord? To black out text in Discord, also known as creating a spoiler, use the same method as above. Surround your text with two sets of double vertical bars: ||spoiler text here||. This will black out the text until clicked on.

How do you spoiler a part of a message in Discord? If you want to add a spoiler to just a part of a message in Discord, you only place the double vertical bars around the portion of the text you want to hide. For instance: I went to the ||spoiler part here|| yesterday.

How do you do a spoiler on Discord Android? To add a spoiler on Discord Android, follow the same process as for the mobile text spoiler: ||spoiler text here||. Tap the ‘+’ button to select your media for images, videos, or links. Before you send it, tap on the thumbnail in the text box. This will bring up a checkbox option to “Mark as a spoiler.” Once this is selected, send your content, which will appear hidden behind a spoiler tag.

