How to use spoiler tags on Reddit

As discussed in our Discord spoiler guide, whether it’s the ending to a book or an easter egg in a video game, it’s never fun to have something spoiled for you. Additionally, if an audience is too young to see certain content, it’s important they cannot accidentally glance over it. In cases like these—all of which occur on Reddit every day—it’s important to know how spoilers work on Reddit.

How to spoiler text on Reddit (desktop) Reddit has allowed you to add “spoiler tags” to almost everything you can think of on the platform for a long time. Of course, it all starts with being able to spoiler comments.

Method #1 — Using the Spoiler button Go to the Reddit post you want to comment on. Write out your comment, but do not press the Comment button underneath.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Highlight the section of the text in your comment that you want to mark as a spoiler. If you’re going to spoiler the entire comment, highlight everything.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the exclamation mark-shaped Spoiler button to mark the selected text as a spoiler.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Method #2 — Using Markdown Mode The Spoiler button is just a shortcut for the Markdown necessary to create a spoiler shadow over your text. Markdown is the virtual language used to format elements on Reddit.

To use Markdown to spoiler text, click the Markdown Mode button next to Comment.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In Markdown Mode, type >! at the beginning and !< at the end of the text you want to mark as a spoiler.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the Comment button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your comment will be posted. The text you surrounded with those two Markdown tags will be spoilered.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to spoiler images on Reddit (desktop) As you may know, you can only upload images and videos to Reddit as posts. Comments, or responses to an overarching post, cannot contain images or videos.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When it comes to Reddit posts, you can have Text posts, Images & Video posts, Link posts, Poll posts, and Talk posts. All of these can be “spoilered” by adding the Spoiler tag. Let’s go over how to do that.

Adding the Spoiler tag to Reddit posts This works the same way for all five different types of Reddit posts. To demonstrate, we’ll be uploading an Images & Video post to our profile.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The first thing you must do is add a title and fill out your post. Upload your images or videos from your computer if you are making an Images & Video post.

post. Add the appropriate link if you are creating a Link post.

post. Fill out all poll fields if you are adding a Poll post.

post. Record your message if you’re adding a Talk post.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When you’ve filled out your post, add the Spoiler tag by clicking the Mark as spoiler button underneath the post. The + Spoiler button will transform into ✓ Spoiler when selected.

Click Post when ready.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your post will now be hidden behind a CLICK TO SEE SPOILER shroud. Nobody will be able to view your post unless they specifically click it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to spoiler text on Reddit (Android and iOS) The only way to spoiler text on the Reddit app is to use the Markdown Mode method. To do this, add >! and !< around the text in your comment.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

After pressing Post, the text within those two Markdown tags will be spoilered.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to spoiler images on Reddit (Android and iOS) This process applies to all five different types of Reddit posts.

Open the Reddit mobile app, then tap the + icon in the center of the bottommost toolbar. On the Post to screen, select whichever community or profile you want to post the spoiler to.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select whichever type of post you want to make: Image, Video, Text, Link, or Poll.

Fill out all fields for your selected post type, then tap Next. In this example, we selected Image for our post type, so we gave the post a title and uploaded our image.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Before posting, press the exclamation point-shaped Spoiler button to add the spoiler tag. When ready, tap the Post button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your post will appear marked as a spoiler.

FAQs

How do you do a spoiler on Reddit? You can either spoiler an entire post or text within a comment. To do so, fill out your post and select the exclamation point-shaped Spoiler button before posting.

Comments