Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a The Rugged Armor isn't really a rugged case, but it still performs well as a standard case with a rugged aesthetic.

Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a review: At a glance What is it? The Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a offers a solid TPU construction that protects your device from minor drops.

The Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a offers a solid TPU construction that protects your device from minor drops. What is the price? The Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a costs $16.99.

The Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a costs $16.99. Where can you buy it? You can find the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a at major retailers, including Amazon.

You can find the Spigen Rugged Armor for the Google Pixel 8a at major retailers, including Amazon. Is it worth it? It's not as tough as its name may suggest, but the Spigen Rugged Armor is an affordable case for the Pixel 8a that offers great protection from everyday mishaps.

Should you buy the Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Spigen Rugged Armor for the Pixel 8a may not entirely live up to its “rugged” name, but it still stands out as a great budget case offering solid everyday protection. This flexible case is constructed from TPU and is easy to install and remove from the Pixel 8a. While most protective cases incorporate rigid polycarbonate for added durability, its absence here signals that this case isn’t designed to withstand severe impacts.

Despite this, the Rugged Armor has a lot to offer. The subtle texture on the back is soft and feels great in hand, and the carbon fiber detailing at the bottom adds a touch of ruggedness. The camera bar is fully covered with a different texture, preserving the key design element of the Pixel series. The sides of the case feature grip strips, and combined with the TPU material, they provide sufficient grip. The buttons are responsive and clicky, and there are holes for a wrist strap if you’re concerned about dropping your phone.

The Rugged Armor is a solid, affordable TPU case that checks all the boxes for everyday use.

While some versions of this case come with thick bumpers on the corners, the Pixel 8a version opts for a more streamlined design. This means less drop protection, but it does include Spigen’s Air Cushion technology to safeguard the corners from major damage. Spigen claims military-grade drop protection, but this is a common promise among case manufacturers these days, so it doesn’t stand out as a unique selling point. The Pixel 8a’s screen is protected by a thin lip that doesn’t interfere with swipe gestures. The case fits snugly, ensuring it won’t slip off the phone.

Overall, the Rugged Armor is a solid, affordable TPU case that checks all the boxes for everyday use. It’s thin, light, and comfortable to hold, with the name being the only misleading aspect. If you’re seeking a truly rugged case, consider more expensive options like the Otterbox Commuter or Supcase UB Pro.

As for colors, the Rugged Armor is only available in matte black, which makes sense given the carbon fiber detailing. Spigen typically doesn’t offer this case in other colors, so this shouldn’t come as a surprise. In my opinion, the different textures provide enough visual interest to make the design stand out.

I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this case to anyone looking for a thin TPU option, especially when factoring in its affordability.

Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a Thin and Light • Rugged Aesthetic • Affordable MSRP: $29.99 A thin case with rugged stylings. The Spigen Rugged Armor nails the aesthetic without the added bulk. See price at Amazon Save $13.00

What are the best Spigen Rugged Armor for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If the Spigen Rugged Armor isn’t the right case for you, here are a few other Pixel 8a cases that are worth considering: Ringke Onyx ($14.99 at Amazon): Equally thin and light, the Ringke Onyx also offers nifty extras, like a lanyard loop and a satisfying, grippy feel in hand.

Equally thin and light, the Ringke Onyx also offers nifty extras, like a lanyard loop and a satisfying, grippy feel in hand. Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon): The Caseology Parallax offers a slightly funkier design, with a textured rear plate and an array of colors.

The Caseology Parallax offers a slightly funkier design, with a textured rear plate and an array of colors. UAG Scout ($29.95 at Amazon): The Scout isn’t as bulky as other UAG cases, but it offers a little more protection from drops than the Rugged Armor.

You might like

Comments