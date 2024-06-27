Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a The Supcase UB Pro has incredible drop protection for the price, although you're forced to use the poor screen protector.

Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a review: At a glance What is it? The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a is an affordable rugged case with a built-in screen protector.

The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a is an affordable rugged case with a built-in screen protector. What is the price? The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a retails for $24.99.

The Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a retails for $24.99. Where can you buy it? You can buy the Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a now on Amazon.

You can buy the Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a now on Amazon. Is it worth it? While the screen protector leaves a lot to be desired, the Supcase UB Pro for the Google Pixel 8a is still a very affordable way to keep your phone safe from drops.

Should you buy the Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Pixel 8a is a powerful mid-range device, but Google made some serious concessions when it comes to build quality. The decade-old Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and the plastic back won’t hold up against serious drops, and that’s where the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro comes in.

The case has two parts: a rigid frame with a screen protector that snaps onto your Pixel 8a and a thicker case that snaps onto the frame. If you’re used to popping a case on and off throughout the day, you won’t be able to do that with the UB Pro. Installing it and removing it is not easy, and you’ll probably need a tool to pry it off.

Still, that does mean it’s not coming off in a drop. The front of the device is also protected, with a raised lip and a built-in screen protector. That said, screen protector on the front is a simple film, not tempered glass. There’s a cutout for the fingerprint sensor that didn’t have any effect on unlocking the device, but ultimately I would have preferred a tempered glass option, or a separate frame with no screen protector at all.

The back of the case is a hybrid build that feels very solid in hand, although it does add significant bulk to the device. The sides have a grippy texture, and the corners have super thick bumpers. I was happy to see the bottom right corner also has lanyard holes because many other cases don’t include them nowadays.

Unlike most cases, the Supcase UB Pro for the Pixel 8a has a port cover to keep dust and debris out of your charging port. Typically only expensive cases from Otterbox have this feature, so it was a welcome addition.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The back of the case has a sliding kickstand with a pretty low profile. It’s a bit stiff, but it snaps into place so your phone to stand in both horizontal and vertical positions. It is very sturdy, so you won’t have to worry about your phone wobbling or falling.

The area around the camera bar has a raised edge, so you don’t see any of the phone’s design, for better or worse. A tiny bit of the color shows through, but that’s about it. I appreciated that the case’s aesthetics are fairly understated, which isn’t usually the case with rugged cases. However, it’s only available in black.

The Supcase UB Pro is very protective and affordable, but it isn't the most elegant.

The belt holster included in the box is very rigid and sturdy, with a clip that rotates 360 degrees. The phone stays securely in place, with a latch to pull it free. It isn’t a very elegant look, but it is a pretty convenient way to carry the Pixel 8a with the Supcase UB Pro installed, since it’s pretty bulky.

At the end of the day, this is one of the best rugged cases you can buy for the Pixel 8a, and it’s remarkably affordable, too. At $25, it’s the cheapest way to ensure your phone will stand the test of time. Just be aware that it’s very bulky and won’t come off of your device easily.

Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a Great drop protection • Dust ports • Affordable MSRP: $24.99 A protective case with a screen protector. The Supcase UB Pro offers unbeatable protection for the price. See price at Amazon

What are the best Supcase UB Pro for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Supcase UB Pro is definitely on the bulkier side, so if you’re looking for other rugged cases for the Pixel 8a, here are a few alternatives: Otterbox Commuter ($30.91 at Amazon): Otterbox is the biggest name in rugged cases, and the Commuter case for the Pixel 8a is a great Supcase UB Pro alternative. However, it is significantly more expensive.

Otterbox is the biggest name in rugged cases, and the Commuter case for the Pixel 8a is a great Supcase UB Pro alternative. However, it is significantly more expensive. Spigen Tough Armor ($19.99 at Amazon): It’s not the most rugged case you can buy, but the Spigen Tough Armor is more than tough enough to keep your Pixel 8a safe for years to come.

You might like

Comments