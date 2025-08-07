Is the Xperia line dead? Sony clarifies the future of its smartphones

It’s no secret that Sony Xperia smartphones aren’t the best-selling phones, nor are they the top choice for Android flagships . Sony built a loyal niche of fans who buy its Xperia phones, but the market beyond them doesn’t pick up on the phones with as much enthusiasm. When the company’s latest flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, began dying and disappearing across markets , many presumed that the end was near for Sony’s Xperia line of phones. Sony is laying rest to those fears, indicating it is around, for now at least.

At the company’s financial results briefing, Sony Group’s CFO Lin Tao answered a question on the Xperia 1 VII’s recall and its impact on sales and the smartphone business itself (interpreted transcription via Seeking Alpha):

About the defect of Xperia smartphone. So we are very sorry that we caused inconvenience to the users. I would like to apologize. About identifying the defect and the countermeasures have already been completed. The malfunction itself was coming from the production process. The impacted loss, so we have exchanged the parts which have been impacted. And about the quality. So this is a big management agenda for Sony. So we will work so that this will not happen going forward. The smartphone business itself is an extremely important business for us. The telecom technology is a technology that we have been nurturing for a long time. And also, this is used to other areas other than smartphone. So we will continue to grow this business.

As Lin Tao mentions at the end of her answer, the smartphone business is an “extremely important business” for us. While the company has invested in phones for a long time, the technologies within the Xperia phone are used in other parts of the business. The answer ends with an affirmation to the Xperia smartphone line, as Sony intends to “continue to grow this business.”