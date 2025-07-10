Sony Xperia 1 VII units in more regions are dying, but there's a temporary solution

Sony

TL;DR Sony has acknowledged that the random reboot and shutdown issues with its flagship Xperia 1 VII smartphone also impacts users in Europe and the UK.

It is currently investigating the issue but has yet to identify the root cause.

It recommends that the owners of these handsets update their phones to the latest firmware and keep their data backed up.

Unless you’re a millennial or someone older, you probably don’t associate Sony with the business of making phones. Despite its negligible popularity and sales that match a similar description, nothing could stop Sony from launching phones under the Xperia lineup. That was until it encountered an issue so bad that it had to stop production of its flagship Xperia 1 VII smartphone.

Last week, Sony confirmed that it was temporarily halting the sales of the Xperia 1 VII in its home country of Japan. The brand has now followed up with an apology to the users in the UK and Europe and acknowledged the Xperia 1 VII’s unexpected rebooting, turning off, or inability to switch on in some instances. In a recently published support page on its UK website (via GSMArena), Sony says it is now working to identify the potential cause behind this issue and is working on a solution for the affected consumers.

Sony says the issue only impacts limited batches of the Xperia 1 VII, and it is now in the process of identifying those problematic units. It promises to update the page once the root cause is identified.

In addition to its clarification, Sony has shared recommendations for owners of the affected Xperia 1 VII handsets. It suggests that all owners back up their data, regardless of whether the issue exists on their unit or not, and also advises updating units to the latest software versions.

For those who experience one of the issues listed above, Sony recommends pressing and holding the Volume Up and Down buttons simultaneously for 20 seconds to force a restart. Additionally, Sony says all customers should bring their units into an authorized service center to get their phones assessed for these faults.

