Sony Xperia 1 VIII launches soon, but you can already check out its colorways

TL;DR The Xperia 1 VIII has leaked in a new render.

The render showcases the phone in three colorways: Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Garnet Red.

It’s turning out to be a busy day for Sony leaks. Earlier today, leaked renders provided a new look at the company’s super premium headphones, known as the “1000X The ColleXion.” Now, another leak has offered what are said to be official renders of the Xperia 1 VIII.

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On Bluesky, Roland Quandt of WinFuture has shared a new image of Sony’s upcoming flagship phone. The image in question shows the Xperia 1 VIII in three different color options. Based on an accidental early Amazon listing, these colors are called Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Garnet Red. Despite the low quality, Quandt insists that this is an official image.

In addition to colors, that listing revealed a few of the specs, like a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, “Xperia AI,” a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the promise of a two-day battery. It’s also expected to pack a 16mm ultrawide, a 24mm main camera, and a new 70mm telephoto camera in the back.

This leak comes only days after Sony officially confirmed the launch date. The Xperia 1 VIII will make its debut on May 12 at 10:00 PM ET. Sony will be livestreaming the event on its YouTube channel. According to the leaked listing, the phone will be priced at €1,868.99 (~$2,196) in Germany and £1,728 (~$2,352) in the UK.

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