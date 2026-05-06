Early Amazon listing reveals Xperia 1 VIII launch date, specs, and more

TL;DR The Xperia 1 VIII was briefly listed on Amazon in the UK and Germany.

This listing reportedly revealed that Sony’s flagship will be released on June 26.

It said to cost €1,868.99 in Germany and £1,728 in the UK.

Every now and then, when a product gets close to launch, there will be a retailer that accidentally jumps the gun and posts a listing early. In some cases, the slip-up will even be committed by the company itself, like when Garmin leaked the existence of its unannounced wearable. Today’s leak happens to be the former and involves Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII.

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Listings for the Xperia 1 VIII were spotted on Amazon in both the UK and Germany by GSMArena. Those listings have now been taken down, but not before the outlet was able to gather some information.

It’s said that these listings reveal that the Xperia 1 VIII will be released on June 26. The handset’s predecessor was released on June 4 last year, so it appears the release is staying within the same month. The Xperia 1 VII was announced on May 13, 2025, so we could get an announcement later on this month.

These listings also reveal that the new Xperia 1 could be rather expensive, like foldable territory kind of expensive. The German website reportedly listed the price at €1,868.99 (~$2,196), while the UK page lists the price at £1,728 (~$2,352). Before you get sticker shock, it’s possible that these price tags are just placeholders. It’s also worth mentioning that it appears Sony is throwing in a pair of Sony WH-1000XM6 with the purchase.

The listings also appear to confirm a few specs, like a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, “Xperia AI,” a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the promise of a two-day battery. Meanwhile, the triple rear camera setup contains a 16mm ultrawide, a 24mm main camera, and a new 70mm telephoto camera.

It appears there will be three color options: Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Garnet Red. However, these listings lacked images to showcase the colors.

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