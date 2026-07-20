Retailer lists rumored 'green' Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

TL;DR A previously rumored green variant of the Sony WH-1000XM6 has been listed by a Chilean retailer.

The new colorway hasn’t been officially announced and is not yet available for purchase.

This would be the third additional XM6 colorway Sony has introduced since the headphones launched last year.

It looks like the best headphones for most people are getting another snazzy new finish soon: Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones have been listed by a Chilean department store in a previously unseen colorway.

As spotted by The Walkman Blog, retailer Falabella now has a listing for the WH-1000XM6 in green. Like most of the other XM6 colorways, the new green version is a very subdued shade — think more mossy greenish gray than forest green.

Sony launched its XM6 headphones in three colorways — Black, Midnight Blue, and Platinum Silver — in May last year. The headphones picked up a Sand Pink color in February with the launch of the WF-1000XM6 earbuds, plus a Sandstone beige finish in April. This new green finish will be the sixth color option for the WF-1000XM6.

A green variant for the XM6 has been rumored for a couple of weeks, but we hadn’t actually seen the new colorway until today. In the images we’ve seen of the new colorway, the headphones appear to be just barely green. Falabella’s listing refers to the new colorway simply as “verde” — green — but we don’t know for sure yet whether that’s the official colorway name Sony will use.

The new colorway hasn’t been officially announced and isn’t listed yet on Sony’s online store. Falabella isn’t actually selling it yet, either; the listing says the headphones aren’t available in store and can’t be shipped. Given the imagery on Falabella looks genuine, though, it seems like an official announcement could be coming any time.

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