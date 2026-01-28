Sony breaking tradition? WF-1000XM6 leak hints at a change for this year's premium earbuds

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor suggests that the Sony WF-1000XM6 could launch with an additional color option.

The rumor claims this additional color option will be called “Sandpink.”

Sony recently launched a new addition to its cheaper earbuds series (LinkBuds) with the LinkBuds Clip. But what about the follow-up to the company’s premium line of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds? The WF-1000XM6 is expected to launch this year, and a new rumor suggests it could arrive with more color options out of the gate than the WF-1000XM5.

When the WF-1000XM5 launched in 2023, it debuted in two color options: Black and Silver. This was the same strategy that Sony used for the XM4, and it was expected that the company would follow the same game plan for the XM6. However, it appears this assumption may be incorrect.

According to Roland Quandt on Bluesky, Sony has prepared a third color option for the WF-1000XM6. Quandt claims that the TWS earbuds will be available in a color called “Sandpink.”

Although the XM5 initially debuted in only two colors, Sony did eventually add a third option to the mix in 2024. This third color option was called Smoky Pink. It’s unclear how much of a difference there will be between Sandpink and Smoky Pink.

Based on earlier leaks, the XM6 is expected to launch in the next few weeks, on February 12. It’s believed that the earbuds will cost $329.99 in the US.

Follow