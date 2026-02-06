Sony confirms launch date for its redesigned XM6 flagship earbuds

TL;DR Sony has confirmed via a YouTube teaser that its next-generation earbuds will launch on February 12, 2026.

Leaked renders suggest a shift from a circular to a pill-shaped design with a flatter charging case.

The upcoming earbuds are expected to be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Sand Pink colors.

Sony’s premium WF-1000XM series is known for its horrible naming scheme but excellent audio features. The company launched the WF-1000XM5 in 2023, and we only recently started seeing leaks about its successor, the WF-1000XM6. We have a fair idea of what the earbuds could look like, and Sony has now officially confirmed that they are launching this month.

Sony has posted a YouTube teaser stating that the “next generation of earbuds” is coming on February 12, 2026, at 11 am ET.

The teaser itself doesn’t have many details, but it looks like the earbuds’ case is open upside down.

We know from leaked renders that Sony has seemingly redesigned the earbuds, moving away from the circular design of its predecessors and adopting a pill-shaped design.

The earbuds case is also less curvy, with a flat bottom. We don’t know all the specifications, but the earbuds could be IPX4-rated.

The WF-1000XM6 could come in Black, Platinum Silver, and Sand Pink colors. We’re counting down the days until Sony’s flagship consumer earbuds launch.

