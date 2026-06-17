Sony's latest camera sensor could let your next phone take the ultimate sunset photos

TL;DR Sony has announced the LYTIA L910 50MP camera sensor for smartphones.

This is Sony’s first smartphone camera sensor with LOFIC, enabling wider dynamic range and reduced noise without multi-frame processing.

The new camera sensor will ship to smartphone makers in summer 2026.

Sony offers some of the most advanced smartphone camera sensors in the world, often powering the best camera phones. The company already announced a landmark 200MP sensor earlier this year, and it’s now announced another milestone mobile sensor.

Sony announced the LYTIA L910 today (June 17), and this is the company’s first smartphone camera sensor with LOFIC technology. LOFIC stands for “Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor,” and it allows camera sensors to simultaneously capture accurate highlights and shadows in a scene.

Why is LOFIC a big deal? LOFIC technology offers a wider dynamic range than typical camera sensors with multi-frame HDR and dual-conversion-gain functionality. Furthermore, this approach avoids traditional HDR processing pitfalls, such as motion artifacts and significant noise in shadows. Sony’s new camera sensor also offers triple-conversion-gain HDR and ultra-high-conversion-gain capabilities. Taken together, the company claims the LYTIA L910 delivers 100 decibels of dynamic range in a single exposure. The firm’s previous LYT-828 sensor touts over 100 decibels of dynamic range, but this requires multiple exposures.

In plain English, you should expect phones with this camera sensor to excel at capturing backlit scenes, sunsets, bright city lights, and similar scenarios. This tech should also deliver improved HDR video capture with reduced power consumption.

Otherwise, the LYTIA L910 follows in the LYT-828’s footsteps by offering a 50MP resolution and a 1/1.28-inch sensor size. It also supports 4K/60fps HDR video capture and HDR previews.

Sony says mass-produced versions of the L910 will ship by summer 2026. Leaker Smart Pikachu reports that the vivo X500 series will use this new sensor. This wouldn’t be the first phone with LOFIC camera technology, as the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 already offers a LOFIC-enabled main camera. Nevertheless, we hope Sony’s announcement leads to more widespread adoption.

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