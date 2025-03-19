Search results for

Sony could finally join the 200MP camera party later this year

Samsung might not be the only company offering 200MP sensors for smartphones.
3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP camera mode
Robert Triggs / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Sony is apparently working on a 200MP camera sensor for use as a main camera on smartphones.
  • This means the company would join Samsung in offering a 200MP sensor.
  • The new sensor is said to be a little larger than Samsung’s 200MP cameras.

Samsung has long offered 200MP camera sensors for smartphones, but Sony has typically eschewed this approach in lieu of 50MP one-inch sensors. Now, it sounds like the Japanese firm might embrace 200MP cameras after all.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that Sony is working on a 200MP camera sensor for use as a main camera. Check out the machine-translated post below.

Sony 200MP camera Digital Chat Station
Weibo/Digital Chat Station

The tipster also claimed in a follow-up comment that the new Sony sensor would be “a little bigger” than 1/1.3 inches. By contrast, Samsung’s largest 200MP sensors indeed have a 1/1.3-inch sensor. This suggests that Sony’s camera will offer improved light intake and, therefore, better image quality.

We’ve had mixed thoughts about full-resolution 200MP shots over the years, so we aren’t expecting Sony’s 200MP sensor to be much better in this regard. However, a 200MP main camera should be able to deliver 2x and 3x images at a lossless resolution, reducing the need for a short-range telephoto camera. We’re also keen to see whether Sony has any other tricks up its sleeve to capture better photos in general, such as its two-layer transistor tech.

