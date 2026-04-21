Sony may have just leaked its own 10th anniversary 'WH-1000XX' headphones

TL;DR Sony has accidentally revealed a new “1000X THE Collexion” headphone with model number “WH-1000XX” via its own websites.

This might be a limited-edition model and is expected to launch on May 19 at a steep €629 price tag.

Previous leaks hint at a premium build, WH-1000XM6-level noise cancelation, and two colorways.

Sony seems to be gearing up to celebrate a decade of its wildly popular 1000X series headphones with something a little different and potentially a lot more expensive.

A new leak spotted on Sony’s own regional websites (via The Walkman Blog) has revealed fresh details about what appears to be a limited-edition entry in the company’s flagship noise canceling headphone lineup.

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As per the leak, listings on Sony Australia and New Zealand websites revealed a product called “1000X The Collexion” with model number WH-1000XX, alongside a tagline that read, “Master the art of listening.”

The Walkman Blog

While this information has now been removed from the websites, they didn’t reveal anything more, and we still don’t know what these new Sony headphones might look like.

That said, the naming of these mysterious headphones doesn’t seem random. With the original Sony MDR-1000X launching back in 2016, this year marks 10 years of the 1000X series, and “WH-1000XX” branding appears to be a nod to that milestone.

Alt text accompanying the listing on Sony’s websites also confirmed a white color option, aligning with a previous leak that revealed both black and white colorways for the new 1000X Collexion headphones.

Dealabs previously reported that the upcoming headphones will launch on May 19 at €629 (~$740). That’s almost $300 more than what the WH-1000XM6 cost right now. The outlet also claimed that the 1000X Collexion will be equipped with active noise cancelation.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user claiming to have spoken with someone who is currently testing the headphones shared that the 1000X Collexion have a non-foldable design, similar to recent Sony models, but sport a more premium build with metal and synthetic leather. They also suggest that the headphones bring no major sound improvements over the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Other expected attributes of the 1000X Collexion include a MediaTek MT2855 SoC and Sony’s DSEE Ultimate audio upscaling tech.

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