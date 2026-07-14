Snapseed for Android gets 'massively expanded' RAW support with new update

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Snapseed v4.1 with support for even more RAW formats, including DNG, ARW, RAF, and more.

The update also adds the ability to undo and redo directly inside editing tools.

Snapseed v4.1 is rolling out slowly for Android devices, and an iOS update is coming soon.

Remember Snapseed? Yes, the app that felt outdated for so long that when Google finally revived it, we fell right back in love. Well, Google has started rolling out yet another update for the app, and it’s a useful one for power users.

Snapseed v4.1 is available for Android users, and it adds a couple of useful new features. The new version features massively expanded RAW support, per the Reddit post announcing the rollout. Users can now edit RAW photos in DNG, ARW, RAF, NEF, CR3, ORF, and PEF formats directly inside the app.

Though it now supports most RAW formats, the company has said that a few are not yet supported. It’s possible that RAW support will be expanded further in future updates. The company also noted that bugs may appear while editing RAW images.

The update also allows users to undo and redo edits directly inside tools, which could make editing faster than before. Google has also improved image processing in the app and worked to iron out edge cases.

Snapseed v4.1 is now available for Android devices from the Play Store, but the company is rolling it out slowly to ensure stability. Meanwhile, if you’re an iPhone user, you’ll have to wait a bit. Google has said the new version will be coming to iOS devices soon.

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