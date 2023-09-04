You told us: You're interested in a Snapdragon handheld that runs PC games

Qualcomm announced three new Snapdragon chips for gaming handhelds a couple of weeks ago, but an executive reportedly confirmed that it was testing its handheld chips with a translation layer to play Windows games.

The executive also claimed that the company was working on “stuff” that wasn’t Android and not necessarily Windows. Taken together, this strongly suggests that Qualcomm is laying the foundation for a Snapdragon-powered handheld capable of playing Windows games.

That got us wondering whether readers were interested in buying a Snapdragon-powered handheld that could play PC games. We posted a poll and here are the results.

Would you buy a Snapdragon handheld if it ran PC games? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Almost 900 votes were counted in this survey, and 50.4% of respondents said they’d “maybe” buy a Snapdragon handheld that plays PC games if performance was solid.

We can see why people would be open to this, especially as PC-based gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ASUS Rog Ally pick up steam (heh). But PC gaming performance is still a big question mark with Snapdragon chips, especially after seeing how Snapdragon-based laptops handled x64 apps and games. So we understand if respondents are intrigued but have reservations.

Meanwhile, 41.1% of surveyed readers said they’d “for sure” buy a Snapdragon-powered handheld that played PC games. This suggests that some users aren’t necessarily looking for a AAA experience when it comes to performance and are happy to run less demanding PC games.

Finally, 8.51% of respondents said they wouldn’t buy a Snapdragon handheld that played PC titles. Presumably, these polled readers prefer something like a Steam Deck, desktop PC, mobile device, or console when it comes to gaming. Or they simply don’t care about gaming in the first place.

Comments