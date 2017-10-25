Do you love Snapchat but hate the 10-second limit on videos? Snapchat is finally rolling out its multi-snap feature for Android devices.

Android users have had to wait for a bit as the feature was exclusive to iOS users for a while, but it’s finally here. You can now record up to 60 seconds of video in the form of six 10-second long snaps and send them all at the same time.

Recording multi-snaps is super easy. When you’re recording a video on Snapchat, just continue holding down the record button when you hit the 10-second time limit. It’ll then immediately start recording another video and show a thumbnail at the bottom for each multi-snap segment. If you’re not able to use the feature, make sure you hit the button below and update your version of Snapchat to the latest one available.

Recent updates

Explore and learn more about places you see on Snapchat with Context Cards

October 10: Snapchat has introduced Context Cards that gives you more information about the places you see in your friend’s snaps. It will allow you, for instance, to swipe up on a picture of amazing food taken at a nearby restaurant to see other people’s reviews, get the address, reserve a table through third-party apps, and request a ride from Uber or Lyft right inside the app.The new feature is born out of a partnership with TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, goop, and more.

Snapchat update brings a color changing Tint Brush, multi-Snap recording coming soon

July 18: Snapchat has introduced a few new features that will soon make their way to Android and iOS. For starters, there’s a new Tint Brush that’s rolling out to both Android and iOS today, while a new Multi-Snap recording feature is coming to Android “soon”.

Now you can embed links, change your voice, and add backdrops to your Snaps

July 5: Snap Inc. is rolling out a new update to its image messaging with three new features: Paperclips, Backdrops, and Voice Filters. Paperclips essentially introduces the ability to embed links to external websites within your Snaps. Backdrops are similar to the AR filters that Snapchat already offers, but instead of the camera detecting your face, you get to cut out the objects you want in the foreground. Tap the scissors icon, trace around the main object, and apply the Backdrop you like. Finally, Voice Filters let you change your voice when sending Snap videos.

Snapchat adds Snap Map

June 21: Snapchat is adding a new feature called Snap Map, which gives you an overview of where your friends are on a map as well as what they’re up to. Simply pinch to zoom out, and you have your Map. You can share your location with friends or keep it to yourself in Ghost Mode. On the Map, you’ll see Actionmoji of your friends who have shared their locations, which you can tap to see their Stories. Whether it’s a music festival or a BBQ party, the idea is that you’ll be able to see what your friends are up to nearby and join them if you’re looking for something to do.