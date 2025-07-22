Snapchat could soon offer free Snapchat Plus if you invite your friends (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Snapchat is working on a referral program that grants users a free month of Snapchat Plus if they get three friends to sign up for the service.

Snapchat is also looking to integrate the recently acquired Saturn app, allowing students to link calendars and communicate more easily.

Snapchat is credited for popularizing the trend of disappearing photos and videos, aka Snaps, as well as temporary broadcasts in the form of Stories. The app remains popular amongst Gen Z and Gen Alpha, but as with all social networks, it could always benefit from more people joining and using the service. Snapchat could be working on a new incentive program for onboarding more users, gifting a month of Snapchat Plus to users who refer their friends to join the service.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Snapchat Plus referral program Snapchat for Android v13.51.0.53 beta includes code that suggests Snapchat will start offering a month of Snapchat Plus subscription to users when they get three of their friends to sign up for the service.

Here are the strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_ header">Invite 3 friends, you will get a month of Snapchat+ for free.</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_primary_button_text">Share Invite</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_section_subtitle_cta">Bring your new friends to Snapchat</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_section_subtitle_requirements">All 3 friends must sign up</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_section_subtitle_reward">Unlock 40+ exclusive features</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_section_title_cta">Invite 3 New Friends</string> <string name="incentive_campaign_invite_details_page_section_title_reward">1 Month of Snapchat+</string>

As you can see, the strings are pretty straightforward: To receive a month of Snapchat Plus subscription, you will need to invite three new users and get them to sign up for the service. It’s not immediately clear if users will be able to stack multiple months of subscription if they invite more than three people to the service.

Snapchat Plus adds a whole bunch of features like a custom app icon, themes, chat colors, sounds, story expiration, extended best friends list, story view notifications, streak restore, and more. Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month for the monthly plan, and $29.99 per year for the annual plan. There’s also a Platinum Monthly Plan that cleans up the UX by removing Sponsored Snaps, Story ads, and Lens ads, but it costs $15.99 per month, and doesn’t appear to be within the scope of this incentive campaign, so don’t get your hopes too high.

Snapchat x Saturn integration Beyond these Snapchat Plus benefits, we’ve also spotted some clues on how Snapchat would integrate the Saturn app, a calendar app for high school and college students, that it acquired last month:

Code Copy Text <string name="login_kit_connect_to_saturn_title">Link your Saturn and Snapchat accounts!</string> <string name="login_kit_connect_to_saturn_body">Linking lets Saturn and Snapchat share your account and activity data (like profile info, friends, calendar, and more) for a streamlined and personalized experience across both apps. Integrated features include sharing your calendar and status and connecting with and messaging friends.</string> <string name="login_kit_connect_to_saturn_subtext">By tapping Continue, you agree to link your Saturn and Snapchat accounts, and understand that personal data shared between apps will be governed under Snapchat’s and Saturn’s respective privacy policies. You can always unlink your accounts in your app settings on Saturn or Snapchat.</string>

Users will soon be able to link their Saturn and Snapchat accounts together in the Snapchat app. Linking with Saturn will open up integrated features like sharing your calendar and status, as well as connecting and messaging your Saturn friends. If you change your mind, you will be able to unlink your Saturn and Snapchat accounts too.

Both of these features haven’t yet rolled out to users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

