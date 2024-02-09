Snapchat is down, and users are unable to send snaps or texts (Update: Back up)

Update, February 9, 2024 (04:58 AM ET): Snapchat is back online, and users can send and receive texts and snaps on the service. The company did not acknowledge this outage.

Original article, February 9, 2024 (02:46 AM ET): Snapchat, the popular instant messaging service known for its ephemeral take on conversations, is currently facing an outage. There are a large number of reports from affected users who are unable to send messages, including texts and snaps, to each other.