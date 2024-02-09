Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Snapchat is down, and users are unable to send snaps or texts (Update: Back up)
- Snapchat was facing an outage, with many users unable to send snaps and texts on the service.
- Snapchat did not confirm the outage or provide any details.
- The service is back online.
Update, February 9, 2024 (04:58 AM ET): Snapchat is back online, and users can send and receive texts and snaps on the service. The company did not acknowledge this outage.
Original article, February 9, 2024 (02:46 AM ET): Snapchat, the popular instant messaging service known for its ephemeral take on conversations, is currently facing an outage. There are a large number of reports from affected users who are unable to send messages, including texts and snaps, to each other.
We’re seeing numerous reports from users on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit. Users are primarily unable to communicate on the messaging service. Those who have logged out are also reporting trouble logging back in. The outage appears to be pretty widespread: a large number of reports are from India, but we’re also seeing many from users elsewhere.
Snapchat’s Support account on X (formerly known as Twitter) has not mentioned any details about the outage, although the profile is replying to user reports with automated messages. Snapchat does not have a public-facing service monitoring page.
DownDetector is reporting a huge spike in outage reports for Snapchat.
We will update this article when we have more information on the outage or when the service comes back online.