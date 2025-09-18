Meta launches Ray-Ban Display smart glasses that cost as much as a Pixel 10

Meta/Ray-Ban

TL;DR Meta has launched the Ray-Ban Display, a pair of smart glasses with a built-in color display and AI features.

Each pair ships with the new Meta Neural EMG wristband that lets you control the glasses with subtle hand movements.

The smart glasses are priced at $799 and go on sale starting September 30 in the US.

Meta has launched its most advanced smart glasses yet. The Ray-Ban Display were just unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg at the company’s Connect event.

The new smart glasses cost as much as a flagship Android phone and feature a full-color, 600 x 600 pixel monocular display built directly into the lens. The display is designed for quick, glance-based interactions. Users can check messages, get walking directions, preview photos, see translations, and access Meta AI for search.

The Ray-Ban Display also comes with the new Meta Neural Band. The wristband uses EMG (electromyography) technology to read tiny muscle signals in your wrist and convert them into commands for the glasses. That means you can scroll, click, or, in the near future, write short messages with finger movements.

What can Ray-Ban Display do?

Meta

Thanks to the built-in display, Meta’s new smart glasses can now do lots more than the non-display Ray-Ban model. Its features include: Messaging and calls: View WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messages or take live video calls directly from the glasses.

View WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messages or take live video calls directly from the glasses. Camera preview: Use the display as a viewfinder for better photos and videos.

Use the display as a viewfinder for better photos and videos. Navigation: Turn-by-turn walking directions on the lens display. Meta says it’ll launch pedestrian navigation for select cities in beta and will continue to add more over time.

Turn-by-turn walking directions on the lens display. Meta says it’ll launch pedestrian navigation for select cities in beta and will continue to add more over time. Live captions & translations: Real-time captions and translations for supported languages.

Real-time captions and translations for supported languages. Music controls: See what you’re playing and adjust volume with wrist gestures. Moreover, the Meta Ray-Ban display feature a six-mic array and open-ear speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, a 12MP camera with 3x zoom, and up to six hours of battery life with mixed use. The charging case can extend the battery life up to 30 hours. The Neural Band is said to last up to 18 hours and is water-resistant with an IPX7 rating.

Price and availability The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses cost $799, including the Neural Band. They will be available from September 30 at Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban Stores in the US, with select Verizon stores following soon. Expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is planned for early 2026. The glasses come in Black and Sand colors with Transitions lenses.

Meta confirmed it is continuing development on its more advanced Orion AR glasses, though those remain in prototype form for now. The company also launched a Gen-2 model for its popular Ray-Ban Meta smart Glasses, with double the battery life, faster charging, a camera upgrade that lets you capture 3K videos for up to three minutes, and a new Conversation Focus mode that enhances a person’s voice on the speakers. The new model costs $379.

