You can now use your Pixel Watch to track down your missing phone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has finally released its Find Hub app for Wear OS.

Available for Pixel Watch models on the Play Store, Find Hub lets you track down your missing hardware.

The app appears to also work fine when sideloaded onto other Wear OS models.

Losing your stuff sucks, but that separation doesn’t have to be permanent. Find Hub has been making it easier to track down missing gear, whether those are devices like wearables that natively connect to Google’s tracking network, or anything you’re following with the help of an external tracker tag. But now Google’s finally flipping the script, and making it possible for you to use your wearable to track down other lost gadgets.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’ve been anticipating the arrival of a Find Hub app for Wear OS basically all year now. While we’ll still probably prioritize searching for missing devices using Find Hub on our phones or computers (taking advantage of those larger screens — and soon, maybe improved map options), having access to the tracking system right from our wrists sounds perfect for when it’s maybe your phone itself that you’ve misplaced.

Google doesn’t seem to have formally announced this new availability just yet, but we can confirm that Find Hub in the Play Store has begun displaying Wear OS compatibility.

You can’t download the Find Hub for just any watch quite yet, and so far we’re only seeing it offered for Pixel models — although we’ve also confirmed that it can be sideloaded onto devices like the OnePlus Watch 2R.

Once installed, though, you’ll find the same full-featured experience you’re familiar with from Find Hub, allowing you track your devices, trigger them to play an alert noise to help you find them as you’re getting close, or lock them down remotely to protect your data.

Give it a try on your own Pixel Watch today, and let us know what you think of this new Find Hub experience down in the comments.

Follow