Samsung just made connecting IKEA's smart home devices almost effortless

TL;DR Samsung has improved SmartThings integration with IKEA’s latest smart home products.

IKEA’s 25 new Matter-over-Thread devices can now connect directly to SmartThings hub.

IKEA recently launched a collection of affordable Matter-over-Thread smart home products. This new lineup includes switches, sensors, light bulbs, and smart plugs. While IKEA’s smart home devices can be a bit of a pain to connect to SmartThings, Samsung has now made it much less of a hassle.

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Samsung has announced that it has enhanced SmartThings integration with IKEA’s new smart home line. Previously, IKEA’s devices required you to connect to both SmartThings hub and IKEA smart home hub. This has been simplified, so you now only need to be connected to Samsung’s control center.

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The update works for all 25 of the furniture retailer’s new smart home products. Samsung also states that you’ll be able to control its various appliances with IKEA’s products, including TVs, air conditioners, and washing machines.

Executive Vice President of SmartThings at Samsung, Jaeyeon Jung, had this to say about the update: By connecting IKEA devices to SmartThings, even first-time smart home users can enjoy a familiar and easy connectivity experience without financial burden. SmartThings will continue to expand its ecosystem through partnerships, enabling more consumers to enjoy seamless and convenient smart home experience within the SmartThings ecosystem regardless of brand or communication protocol.

Earlier this year, users were growing increasingly frustrated with IKEA’s refreshed smart home line. The frustration stemmed from difficulty in trying to connect the equipment to a smart home network. This was a problem that would appear, regardless of whatever ecosystem the user was embedded in. With today’s announcement, at least it should be easier to set up your IKEA devices with Samsung’s ecosystem.

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