Smartphones are lasting longer, and users hold onto them for many more years, too. We’ve seen the best smartphone makers acknowledge this, strengthening their focus on long-term software updates. However, that promise also needs long-term hardware support, especially for consumable items like batteries.

Modern phone batteries are undoubtedly far more adaptable to our usage demands and peculiarities, but they do age and eventually need to be replaced. Companies often make replacing these batteries difficult or near impossible for consumers and qualified service centers, rendering the devices expensive paperweights once they can no longer hold a charge.

With this in mind, we want your input. If offered two almost identical devices, would you pay a premium for a smartphone with a removable battery? Would you also prefer completely removable or more easily replaceable and repairable batteries? Let us know by voting below.

Would you pay a premium for a removable battery smartphone? 36 votes Yes, but only if the battery is removable/swappable 53 % Yes, if the battery is made easily replaceable/repairable 19 % No, I wouldn't pay extra for a removable battery smartphone 22 % No, current smartphone battery design is fine 6 %

Whatever your vote, it’s important to acknowledge that there are pros and cons either way. Inaccessible batteries, like those found in many glass slabs, allow manufacturers to slim down the phone itself, implement more reliable ingress protection, and increase the overall capacity. However, as I’ve pointed out, they’re a nightmare to repair.

On the other hand, removable batteries would theoretically allow users to carry an extra unit in their bags, popping it in when required. This would hugely extend the phone’s usable time away from a charger.

Batteries that are more easily replaceable would ensure that users can repair their devices themselves rather than tossing them aside. But again, these more user-friendly phone designs are usually bulkier and heavier or made of less desirable materials.

What are your thoughts? If you haven’t yet, cast your vote above. Ensure you leave your raw thoughts in the comments section below, too.

