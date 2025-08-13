Let's discuss: What is your smartphone's battery health percentage?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

I have a few older phones in my collection. I’ve rattled on about how I love each of them for a host of reasons: the Nokia 9 PureView for its quirky camera, the Galaxy Note 9 for its complete feature kit and S Pen, and the P30 Pro, which is somehow still nearly outlasting my Galaxy S24 FE on a single charge during the day. That point got me wondering: if you own an older phone or are only a few months into your latest upgrade, what are your battery health stats?

Battery life and longevity have become hotter topics in recent months, especially given the various battery woes plaguing older Google Pixel devices. Remaining cognizant of your smartphone’s battery health has become a more critical maintenance checklist item, whether you’re rocking an unsupported legacy device or the latest range-topper.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

While my P30 Pro is still pretty reliable battery-wise, it’s no longer the endurance king it once was. According to AccuBattery, it has a battery health of 74% — that’s not bad for a phone that has put in over 200 charging cycles per year since 2020 with no charging restrictions and pretty strenuous usage cycles, but it’s certainly closer to the end of its usable life than I’d like it to be. As a comparison, my relatively new Galaxy S24 FE has lost just 1% of its capacity since March after around 100 charge cycles — a much safer range.

So, I’m curious. If you use an older phone or have recently upgraded and have been hooked to your charger more times than you can count, I want to know your device’s battery health percentage.

Here are some more questions: Let us know your current phone, its battery health percentage, and how long you’ve owned it.

Do you actively check your battery health? If so, how?

How are manufacturers’ battery cycle and battery health claims swaying your phone purchasing habits? Do you only care about capacity and charging speed?

What would you consider a low battery health percentage, and would hitting that number prompt you to upgrade to a new phone or refurbish your existing device? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

What is your smartphone's current battery health? 38 votes 100% 45 % 99-95% 18 % 94-90% 8 % 89-70% 26 % 69-50% 3 % 49% or less. 0 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow