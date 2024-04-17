Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1 Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1 for Samsung Galaxy S24 Smartish's Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is an easy way to ditch your traditional wallet. It adds space to carry cards and cash on the back of your Samsung Galaxy S24 device, and the different patterns offer ways to spice up your case beyond a basic black wallet.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: At a glance What is it? The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is a wallet case designed for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It offers users multiple card storage slots and a host of quirky patterns to spruce up your phone. The review product was supplied by Smartish.

Should you buy the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 for Samsung Galaxy S24?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Searching for the ideal wallet case for your phone can be quite a task. The rear-mounted storage offers the advantage of freeing up some pocket space, yet it may mean sacrificing certain conveniences, such as wireless charging. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 by Smartish, while not providing a solution for the latter, impressively addresses the former. Its affordable price tag further cements its position as one of the top wallet cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The slot design arguably makes the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 one of the most secure phone wallets available, for better or worse.

You’ll notice this isn’t your typical slim phone case at first glance. It harks back to the days when you could insert an expanded battery directly into the back of your phone. In this instance, the noticeable bump is Smartish’s spring-loaded wallet slot, spacious enough to accommodate up to three cards and a small amount of cash.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The slot design arguably makes the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 one of the most secure phone wallets available, for better or worse. There’s no risk of your cards slipping out, but extracting them from the case might prove challenging. I found it difficult to remove a single card without dislodging all three, resulting in frequently reorganizing my wallet.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Despite its larger size, the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is easy to grip, thanks to Smartish’s textured bumps on either side. One might worry that such a large case would appear as a bulky black object in your pocket. However, Smartish offers several vibrant color options to add a dash of personality. The classic black, or Black Tie Affair as Smartish calls it, is available alongside a forest-inspired So Serene, a galaxy-themed Spaced-Out pattern, and a spring-ready Very Cherry Blossom adorned with white cherry blossoms.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Regardless of your color choice, the level of protection remains consistent. The case features air pockets in all four corners and a raised ridge next to the camera bump, providing ample protection in case of accidental drops. Considering the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1’s modest price, it offers excellent value for both protection and convenience.

What are the best Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 alternatives?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Snakehive Vintage Leather wallet case (£37.99 at Manufacturer site): If you prefer natural finishes, the Snakehive Vintage leather case will develop a gorgeous patina over time. It also offers three card pockets and six color variants, although it’s much pricier than the Smartish and harder to find in the US.

If you prefer natural finishes, the Snakehive Vintage leather case will develop a gorgeous patina over time. It also offers three card pockets and six color variants, although it’s much pricier than the Smartish and harder to find in the US. Samsung S-View wallet case ($32.27 at Amazon): As an official Samsung product, the S-View includes a slot through which you can view the time. The case also fits one card, making it slimmer but less useful than its rivals.

As an official Samsung product, the S-View includes a slot through which you can view the time. The case also fits one card, making it slimmer but less useful than its rivals. Spigen Slim Armor CS ($21.99 at Amazon): The Slim Armor CS is a rugged case that offers a sliding door design that holds two cards within its body. Despite this design, it’s an overall sim case but does have a higher list price.

The Slim Armor CS is a rugged case that offers a sliding door design that holds two cards within its body. Despite this design, it’s an overall sim case but does have a higher list price. Foluu Folio case ($12.99 at Amazon): If a budget wallet case is what you’re after, the Foluu Folio case can house three cards and additional notes, is available in three colors, and demands a minimal fee. However, it lacks the drop protection offered by Spigen and Smartish products.

