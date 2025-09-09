Smart Launcher has a message for grieving Nova Launcher users

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

TL;DR The team at Smart Launcher has reached out to Nova users, promising them a new, familiar home.

The launcher has some of the same features as Nova, and the team is also working on supporting backup imports from Nova.

The Android community is still coming to terms with the loss of Nova Launcher, one of the best customization tools that’s been around for over a decade. But as Nova’s story comes to an end, another launcher is stepping up to welcome users who are looking for alternatives.

Folks over at Smart Launcher are ready to welcome Nova Launcher users with open arms. “We know how much Nova meant to you, and our goal is to offer a home that feels both familiar and full of new possibilities,” the developers wrote in a post titled “A message for Nova users.”

The message includes a Q&A addressing common questions from ex-Nova users who have already switched or may be looking to move to Smart Launcher. The information covers everything from details on gesture support to docks, app shortcuts, and whether the launcher collects analytics.

Smart Launcher clarified that it doesn’t collect user app lists unless for optional features. The launcher is also updated very frequently, counting 51 updates in 2024 alone.

In terms of features, Smart Launcher highlights its modular nature and similarity to Nova. It supports gestures like swipe-up on icons. Docks are also available in experimental mode and will roll out widely soon. Users can also pin pages to set any screen as their home. Some features, like built-in widgets and a news page, even reduce the number of extra apps that other launchers require.

Looking forward

Nathan Drescher / Android Authority

The developers confirmed that the upcoming Smart Launcher 7 update will be free for existing users.

The team has also outlined a 12-month roadmap, which includes new features like infinite home screen scroll, quick folder actions, more folder customization, and improved search access. Moreover, backup imports from Nova are also in the works, making it easier for users to carry over their setups to Smart Launcher.

If you want to keep up with updates about Smart Launcher or provide feedback, you can follow their Reddit page or engage with the team on Discord, including Nova’s former official community, ModMyDevice.

“Transitions are never easy, especially when something as iconic as Nova is involved,” the developers said. “Our commitment is to respect that legacy while building something you can rely on every day.”

